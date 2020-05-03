Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Announces Earnings Results

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 24.65%.

Shares of IRMD traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 70,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,707. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRMD. ValuEngine cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $1,079,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

