J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $35,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

JBHT stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

