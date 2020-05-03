Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 100,764 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,764 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $89,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

