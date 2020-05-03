JD Coin (JDC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $10,105.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.02306164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00194243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00064036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000178 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,388,980 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

