Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0019

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Jetcoin has a market cap of $15,197.68 and $39,834.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.02305165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

