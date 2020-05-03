Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Tops $0.0291 on Top Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $6,951.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.55 or 0.04132417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00060717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.