Jupiter Trading Down 15.5% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $59,697.33 and approximately $696.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.02300622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00063701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

