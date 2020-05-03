KekCoin (KEK) Achieves Market Cap of $206,185.77

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $206,185.77 and $10.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005375 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017485 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.01885170 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000385 BTC.

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

