Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 15.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $11.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 368,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,869. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.47. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $132.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

