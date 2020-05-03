Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.89 million, a P/E ratio of -965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

