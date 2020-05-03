Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.85. 802,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,537. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

