Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 177.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

