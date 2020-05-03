Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. 6,200,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

