Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LANC stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

