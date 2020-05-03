Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Lawson Products stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $302.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAWS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 3,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

