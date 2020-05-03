LHT Trading Up 6.3% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a total market cap of $873,340.68 and approximately $111.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.