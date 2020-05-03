LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,710.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.04221947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035421 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008818 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,256,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,434,695 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

