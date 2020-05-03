LiquidApps Tops One Day Volume of $47,512.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $47,512.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000109 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,032,191,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,884,818 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

