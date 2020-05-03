LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $24.81. 3,810,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,024. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.