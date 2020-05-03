Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.47. 911,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,163. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

