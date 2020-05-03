Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,925 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Luna Innovations worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.18. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

