Lynch & Associates IN Buys 1,629 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

