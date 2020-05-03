Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Achieves $475,172.63

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $475,172.63 and approximately $7,668.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.04209410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035435 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,272,471 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

