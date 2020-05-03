Mallcoin (MLC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Mallcoin has a total market cap of $513,328.50 and $7,160.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Mallcoin has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.59 or 0.02334356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00063910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.