Matrix AI Network (MAN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $198,297.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $198,297.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 645,573,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,425,710 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Ethfinex, DDEX, IDEX, LBank, Kucoin, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

