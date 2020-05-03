Maverick Chain Trading 24% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 24% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $299,269.57 and approximately $2,880.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.02300622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00063701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.