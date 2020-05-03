Max Property Group Hits Market Cap of $177,028.13 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $177,028.13 and approximately $107.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033172 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000397 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003989 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Max Property Group

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

