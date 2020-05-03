Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 348.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,473 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $95.14. 4,172,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,055. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

