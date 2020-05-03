Melon Price Tops $3.36 on Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $113,088.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00037883 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kraken, Bittrex and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.02335676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00192820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kraken and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.