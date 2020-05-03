Metaverse ETP Hits One Day Volume of $1.56 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene, QBTC and Bitfinex. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.02363512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00081704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,105,462 coins and its circulating supply is 78,105,358 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinBene, TOPBTC, HitBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

