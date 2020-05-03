Micromines Price Reaches $0.0000 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One Micromines token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. Micromines has a total market cap of $10,781.33 and approximately $116.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.02305165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

