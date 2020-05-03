MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.62 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.29 or 0.00274000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $194.73 million and $150.62 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00912691 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00050601 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,528,132 coins and its circulating supply is 8,018,489 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

