M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $107.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

