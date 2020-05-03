Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $71.87 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $71.87 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006113 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 27,274,608,834 coins and its circulating supply is 17,129,650,689 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

