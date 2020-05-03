NetKoin (NTK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. NetKoin has a total market cap of $28,877.27 and $6.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NetKoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00390995 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006076 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012437 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.