Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.00

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.28 or 0.02338636 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011291 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 10,068,217 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

