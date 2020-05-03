New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $92.93 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

