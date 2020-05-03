New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $446,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

