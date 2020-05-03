New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of VF worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in VF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in VF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

VF stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

