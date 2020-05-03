New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.42 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.