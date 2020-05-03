New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.28 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of D. R. Horton worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.