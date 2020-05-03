New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $21,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $234,912,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $58,412,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,426,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

KHC opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

