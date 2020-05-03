New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,124 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.86 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.