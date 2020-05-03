New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.06 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $22,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $211.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $253.03. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.