New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $332.84 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Verizon Communications worth $332,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

