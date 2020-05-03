New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $395.88 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,598,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $395,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.