New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.85.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $349.45 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.03 and a 200-day moving average of $516.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

