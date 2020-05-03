New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 196,700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 196,700 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Intel worth $352,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

