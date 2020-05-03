New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,300 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fortive worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of FTV opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $86.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

