New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,474 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total value of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at $15,301,351.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,601,042. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

NYSE:TDY opened at $319.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.78 and a 200-day moving average of $338.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

